CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 644.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.7% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 433.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $82.23 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.03 and a fifty-two week high of $94.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $96.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.06.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $3,619,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at $123,336,741.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 7,870 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $639,201.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,065.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 458,635 shares of company stock worth $36,704,596. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

