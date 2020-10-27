CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 83.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBKR. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 39.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at about $416,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 45.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 109,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBKR. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $48.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.77. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.70 and a twelve month high of $58.50.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 41,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $2,007,185.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 710,869 shares of company stock worth $36,870,621. 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

