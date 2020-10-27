NEXT Financial Group Inc Makes New $265,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIOO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 228,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,539,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,681,000 after purchasing an additional 15,575 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 153,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,193,000 after purchasing an additional 25,310 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 132,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,632,000 after purchasing an additional 17,851 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $138.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.08 and its 200-day moving average is $126.12. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $86.18 and a 1 year high of $156.00.

