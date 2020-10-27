CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 85 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 159.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.60.

PH opened at $218.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $228.67.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $266,647.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,333.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.42, for a total transaction of $372,417.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,797,299.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,225 shares of company stock valued at $7,784,886 in the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

