Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 4,507 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,507 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.07% of Tiffany & Co. worth $10,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 61.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,600,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,182,000 after purchasing an additional 606,157 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,135,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,498,000 after acquiring an additional 585,790 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 53.5% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,046,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $127,646,000 after acquiring an additional 364,652 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 20.2% during the second quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,013,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,551,000 after acquiring an additional 170,069 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 18.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,006,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,705,000 after purchasing an additional 160,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TIF opened at $122.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Tiffany & Co. has a 1-year low of $103.89 and a 1-year high of $134.42.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $747.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.26 million. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.86.

Tiffany & Co. Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

