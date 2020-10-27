1,883 Shares in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 4.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,586,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,306,000 after purchasing an additional 74,497 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Qorvo by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 831,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,949,000 after purchasing an additional 22,724 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 285.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 804,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,946,000 after purchasing an additional 595,827 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 994.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 743,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,942,000 after buying an additional 675,719 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 459.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 587,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,936,000 after buying an additional 482,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Qorvo from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Qorvo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Qorvo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.86.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $134.45 on Tuesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.54 and a 12-month high of $140.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.17 and its 200-day moving average is $115.31.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $787.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.91 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 8,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $1,151,151.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,507,101.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.80, for a total value of $314,028.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,308.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,658 shares of company stock worth $3,151,072 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

