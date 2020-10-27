Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 214,538 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 45.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 214,538 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.07% of International Paper worth $10,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 10.0% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in International Paper by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 25,087 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 680.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 21,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IP opened at $45.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55. International Paper has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $47.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.70.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. International Paper had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

IP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.85.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

