1,742 Shares in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 10.8% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management raised its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 81.8% in the third quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 127.7% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the third quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on TTWO. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BofA Securities lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $165.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $180.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.47.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.44 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 216 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $37,424.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,538,539.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total value of $6,075,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.