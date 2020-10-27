Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Bankshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Compass Point upgraded Union Bankshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of Union Bankshares stock opened at $26.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.96. Union Bankshares has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $38.86.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28.

In other news, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $153,900.00. Also, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $45,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 457,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,353,654.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $960,840.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $372,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 80,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 47,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,721,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

About Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

