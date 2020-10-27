The GEO Group (GEO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect The GEO Group to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.16). The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.13%. On average, analysts expect The GEO Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:GEO opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.89. The GEO Group has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GEO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

In other The GEO Group news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $30,877.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,685.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne N. Foreman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $38,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

