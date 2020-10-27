Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Decreased by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,693 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,138 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 4.7% of Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $328,820,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,168,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705,657 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,477,185 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,442,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863,058 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,326,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $178,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $210.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.27 and a 200 day moving average of $199.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,588.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. UBS Group set a $243.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.55.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

