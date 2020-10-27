Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,725,459 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 12,667 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 5.1% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $362,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 230.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT opened at $210.08 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86. The stock has a market cap of $1,588.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,756,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group set a $243.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.55.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

