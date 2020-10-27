Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 16,211 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,211 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in The AES were worth $4,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of The AES by 4.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 93,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of The AES by 96.0% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,392 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The AES during the first quarter worth $2,528,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of The AES by 121.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 680,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,249,000 after acquiring an additional 373,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of The AES by 5.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,532,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,838,000 after acquiring an additional 84,277 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AES opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.54. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $21.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.60, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The AES had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1433 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The AES’s payout ratio is 41.91%.

AES has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The AES from $19.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.81.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

