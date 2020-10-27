Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by LifeSteps Financial Inc.

LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,709 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.8% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Tatro Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% in the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $210.08 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.13. The stock has a market cap of $1,588.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.55.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $36,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

