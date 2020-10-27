Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,053 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $456,570,000 after purchasing an additional 74,425 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,859,222 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,376,000 after acquiring an additional 989,470 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,187,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,191,000 after acquiring an additional 157,021 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,355,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,103,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,491,000 after acquiring an additional 190,007 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

URI opened at $182.12 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $203.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.75. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on United Rentals from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on United Rentals from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Rentals from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

In other news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total transaction of $2,641,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

