Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 303,275 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 14,399 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 4.4% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $63,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,326,780,000 after buying an additional 3,527,148 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,706,128,000 after acquiring an additional 471,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,075,509 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,313,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,999 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,289,856 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,571,309,000 after acquiring an additional 413,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,840,717 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,869,374,000 after acquiring an additional 435,800 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.55.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $210.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,588.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.27 and a 200-day moving average of $199.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

