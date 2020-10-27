Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Holdings Reduced by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,671 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 4,067 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,925,496 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,769,000 after buying an additional 6,691,978 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Antero Resources by 378.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,036,077 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,652,000 after acquiring an additional 11,102,541 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 6.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,090,694 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,930,000 after purchasing an additional 305,213 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 22.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,824,232 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 872,495 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 792.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,136,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673,109 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. MKM Partners raised Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised Antero Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.12.

AR opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.02. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $484.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.90 million. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 55.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

