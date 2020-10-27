World Asset Management Inc Buys New Stake in RH (NYSE:RH)

World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in RH during the third quarter valued at $7,969,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,348,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,396,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RH by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE RH opened at $365.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $371.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.17. RH has a 12 month low of $73.14 and a 12 month high of $410.49.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $1.54. The business had revenue of $709.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.88 million. RH had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 1,201.65%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that RH will post 17.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on RH. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RH in a report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of RH from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of RH from $446.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.06.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

