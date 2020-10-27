HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Stock Holdings Increased by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,356,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $253,846,000 after acquiring an additional 927,847 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 23.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,255,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,627,000 after purchasing an additional 625,566 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 43.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,078,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,683,000 after purchasing an additional 629,014 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 8.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 940,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,473,000 after purchasing an additional 72,750 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 207.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 887,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,903,000 after purchasing an additional 598,713 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HollyFrontier stock opened at $19.38 on Tuesday. HollyFrontier Corp has a 52 week low of $18.38 and a 52 week high of $58.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Corp will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HFC has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on HollyFrontier from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Cowen lowered HollyFrontier from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

