Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Position Boosted by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,425 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Workday were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 192,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,017,000 after buying an additional 94,964 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $741,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Workday from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.80.

In other Workday news, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total value of $36,291,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 4,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.05, for a total transaction of $1,075,888.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 364,183 shares of company stock worth $82,989,001. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $210.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.51. Workday Inc has a twelve month low of $107.75 and a twelve month high of $248.75. The firm has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.48 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

