KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Downgraded to "Hold" at Zelman & Associates

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

Zelman & Associates cut shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KB Home from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of KB Home from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $35.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.66. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.20.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $999.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.54 million. KB Home had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that KB Home will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This is an increase from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

In other news, COO Matthew W. Mandino sold 9,248 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $376,671.04. Also, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 18,903 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $763,681.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,554 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,981.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,814 shares of company stock valued at $8,310,752 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in KB Home by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in KB Home by 5,070.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in KB Home by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

