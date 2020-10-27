Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Initiates Coverage on Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $71.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $74.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

