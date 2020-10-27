Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 563 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 9.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 24,845 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 39,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Shares of CMCO opened at $36.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.71. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $42.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.92 million, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $139.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.09 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.