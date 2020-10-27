Zacks: Brokerages Expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to Announce $1.31 EPS

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will report $1.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34. Citrix Systems reported earnings per share of $1.71 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full-year earnings of $5.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $5.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $6.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The company had revenue of $767.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTXS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.93.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $123.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. Citrix Systems has a 12-month low of $100.31 and a 12-month high of $173.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $612,068.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,031 shares in the company, valued at $49,028,016.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 19,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $2,680,314.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,553 shares of company stock valued at $7,587,626. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.8% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,515 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 39.6% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth about $731,000. Confluence Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth about $804,000. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth about $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citrix Systems (CTXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 563 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co.
Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 563 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co.
Zacks: Brokerages Expect Citrix Systems, Inc. to Announce $1.31 EPS
Zacks: Brokerages Expect Citrix Systems, Inc. to Announce $1.31 EPS
Immatics Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share
Immatics Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share
Steris PLC Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share
Steris PLC Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share
Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in II-VI Incorporated
Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in II-VI Incorporated
Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 295 Shares of J2 Global Inc
Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 295 Shares of J2 Global Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report