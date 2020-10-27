Zacks: Brokerages Expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to Announce $1.31 EPS

Brokerages expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will report $1.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34. Citrix Systems reported earnings per share of $1.71 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full-year earnings of $5.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $5.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $6.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Citrix Systems.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The company had revenue of $767.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTXS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.93.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $123.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. Citrix Systems has a 12-month low of $100.31 and a 12-month high of $173.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $612,068.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,031 shares in the company, valued at $49,028,016.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 19,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $2,680,314.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,553 shares of company stock valued at $7,587,626. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.8% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,515 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 39.6% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth about $731,000. Confluence Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth about $804,000. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth about $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citrix Systems (CTXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.