Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Immatics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Immatics reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 650%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Immatics will report full year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Immatics.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 million.

IMTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Immatics in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Immatics in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Immatics in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Immatics in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Immatics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IMTX opened at $11.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.36. Immatics has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $17.48.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

