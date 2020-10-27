Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) will announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Steris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.28. Steris posted earnings of $1.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Steris will report full-year earnings of $5.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $5.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $6.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Steris.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $668.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.38 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS.

STE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens increased their price target on Steris from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Steris in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Steris from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Steris from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.50.

In other news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 5,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total value of $837,040.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,067.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard C. Breeden sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total value of $3,816,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,738.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,355 shares of company stock valued at $7,620,590. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STE. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steris during the third quarter worth $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steris by 45.1% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Steris by 72.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steris during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steris by 44.9% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $186.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 0.66. Steris has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $192.97.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

