Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 98.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in II-VI were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of II-VI by 51.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the first quarter worth $34,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of II-VI by 3.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 179,665 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of II-VI by 40.5% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of II-VI by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,815,198 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,233,000 after acquiring an additional 92,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

IIVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on II-VI in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. 140166 reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of II-VI in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of II-VI in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of II-VI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. II-VI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.66.

In other II-VI news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $761,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 253,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,292,663.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI opened at $46.45 on Tuesday. II-VI Incorporated has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $52.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.66.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $746.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.58 million. II-VI had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that II-VI Incorporated will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

II-VI Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

