Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 295 Shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCOM. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in J2 Global in the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in J2 Global by 23.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised J2 Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised J2 Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Sidoti boosted their target price on J2 Global from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

J2 Global stock opened at $69.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. J2 Global Inc has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $104.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.58 and a 200 day moving average of $70.20.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $331.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.79 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 13.13%. J2 Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J2 Global Inc will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $160,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at $357,929. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J2 Global Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

