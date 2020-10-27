Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $40,000 Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 61.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in General Motors by 758.0% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 29.8% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in General Motors by 714.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in General Motors by 377.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $293,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on GM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NYSE:GM opened at $35.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45. General Motors has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $38.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $16.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

