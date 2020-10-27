Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 409 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 95.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 85.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 14.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTX opened at $57.63 on Tuesday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $59.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.14 and a 200-day moving average of $48.14.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.52 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.73%.

MTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

