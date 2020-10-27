Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,080 Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SJI stock opened at $20.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.88. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $259.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.19 million. Research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.36%.

SJI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.86.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

