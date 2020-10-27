Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 1,773.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 211.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAI Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM opened at $60.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.44. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 36.79%. Research analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $158,553.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,200.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 1,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $105,095.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,108.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,291 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,734 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.69.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

