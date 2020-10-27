Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 428 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE) by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 1,007.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 10.2% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in NorthWestern by 8.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $136,188.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWE opened at $56.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NorthWestern Co. has a one year low of $45.06 and a one year high of $80.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.84 and a 200 day moving average of $55.07.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.74%. Analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

NWE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet cut NorthWestern from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Sidoti upgraded NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays upgraded NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

