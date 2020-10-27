Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 105.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Spire by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 690,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Spire by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Spire by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 76,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Spire by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Spire by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SR opened at $58.19 on Tuesday. Spire Inc has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $87.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 49.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.16.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Spire had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $321.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Spire Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.6225 per share. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.76%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spire from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Spire from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.40.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

