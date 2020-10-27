Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $44,000 Stock Holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 18,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 30,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Brooks Automation news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 9,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $422,833.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,536,550.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,340,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,659 shares of company stock valued at $7,710,092. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BRKS opened at $47.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.56. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 1.58.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 52.69%. The business had revenue of $220.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.25 million. On average, analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRKS. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Brooks Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

