Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,370 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 133.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 35.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTVA. Bank of America upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BofA Securities upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Corteva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.28.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $32.71 on Tuesday. Corteva has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.20 per share, for a total transaction of $50,652.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory R. Page acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,677.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,010 shares of company stock worth $227,172. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

