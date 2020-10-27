Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its position in Lam Research by 137.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 4,671.2% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $66,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LRCX. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $376.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lam Research from $313.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lam Research from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.67.

LRCX stock opened at $347.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $181.38 and a 12-month high of $387.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 22.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 20.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 5,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.52, for a total value of $2,035,264.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total value of $3,421,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,667 shares of company stock worth $22,965,024 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

