Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $45,000 Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 99.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXLS. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService during the first quarter worth $636,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ExlService during the first quarter worth $284,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ExlService during the first quarter worth $553,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ExlService by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,087,000 after buying an additional 55,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in ExlService by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $75.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.02. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.61 and a 12-month high of $79.78.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $222.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.83 million. ExlService had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXLS. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ExlService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ExlService has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.11.

In other ExlService news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $90,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,216. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.69 per share, with a total value of $95,535.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,535. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

