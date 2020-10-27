Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 3,823 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 1,960.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,018 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 146,470 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 36,574 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,184,523 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after buying an additional 136,096 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 199,810 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 61,779 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,567,949 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $318,990,000 after buying an additional 3,690,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 200,840 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 30,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.30. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.57, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average is $12.75.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

HAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. BofA Securities upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Halliburton from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

