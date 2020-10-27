New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NJR. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 175.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

NYSE:NJR opened at $30.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.39. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $45.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.44.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.88 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.43%. New Jersey Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 547,600 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

