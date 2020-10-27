J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $135.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 69.36 and a beta of 0.60. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $194.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.70.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $214.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.07 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 28th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JJSF shares. BidaskClub raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

