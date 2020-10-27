Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 480 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 91.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Syneos Health by 245.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $57.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.53. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 1.74.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

SYNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Syneos Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered Syneos Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In other Syneos Health news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 10,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $669,505.23. Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $43,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,777,302 shares of company stock valued at $223,902,696. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.