Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) Shares Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 149.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 45,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in Eaton Vance by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 20,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in Eaton Vance by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 41,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Eaton Vance by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 149,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

Eaton Vance stock opened at $61.11 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Corp has a fifty-two week low of $23.59 and a fifty-two week high of $62.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.46.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $420.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

EV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

Eaton Vance Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.