Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 102.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 30.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,721,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,165,000 after buying an additional 629,677 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,312,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,365,000 after buying an additional 29,422 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 4.5% during the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,062,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,050,000 after buying an additional 45,576 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 19.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 938,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,491,000 after buying an additional 155,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 727,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,196,000 after buying an additional 19,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALB. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.48.

NYSE ALB opened at $94.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.12. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $101.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.40.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. Albemarle had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $764.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.31 million. On average, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $5,901,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 243,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,313,791.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $13,606,590.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,812 shares in the company, valued at $20,483,406.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

