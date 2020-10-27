Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 95.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAP stock opened at $151.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.44. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $71.33 and a one year high of $171.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.89 and a 200-day moving average of $142.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.37.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.95. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.09.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

