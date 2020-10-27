Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,084 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 239.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,084,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,580,000 after purchasing an additional 286,190 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,442,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,294,000 after purchasing an additional 224,956 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 228.2% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,268,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,989,000 after purchasing an additional 881,854 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 936,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,896,000 after purchasing an additional 515,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 829,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,072,000 after purchasing an additional 65,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALK opened at $38.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.81. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.06. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.94) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.94 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The business’s revenue was down 70.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph A. Sprague sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $178,412.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,973.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $97,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,595.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALK. Cfra raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Alaska Air Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

