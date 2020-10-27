Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 52.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADS. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 13.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after buying an additional 10,531 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 11.5% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 506,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,840,000 after buying an additional 52,231 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter valued at about $2,758,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter valued at about $9,208,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 106.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after buying an additional 76,887 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ADS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

NYSE:ADS opened at $46.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.19. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $115.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.81.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

