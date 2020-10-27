One Capital Management LLC Sells 2,429 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

One Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,529,000 after acquiring an additional 51,637 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 31,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $2,769,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. Independent Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.93.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $143.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $379.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.34 and its 200 day moving average is $147.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 35.10%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

