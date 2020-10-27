Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $22.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BofA Securities raised Cabot Oil & Gas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities started coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Shares of COG stock opened at $19.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.03. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $22.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $332.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, General Counsel George Kevin Cunningham sold 54,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $1,014,643.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 52,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,106.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COG. AXA raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 44.1% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 15,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $1,346,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 10.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,995 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 46.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 33,974 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 10,838 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 683,298 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,746,000 after buying an additional 31,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

