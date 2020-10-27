Price Wealth LLC Purchases 487 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,222,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,062,204 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 193,714,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,242,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,129 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,506,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,853,000 after acquiring an additional 836,139 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,114,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,662,000 after acquiring an additional 829,053 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,635,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,237,000 after acquiring an additional 447,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Independent Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.93.

Shares of JNJ opened at $143.97 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $379.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

